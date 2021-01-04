Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Truist

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target increased by Truist from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $119.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $120.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 73.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Life Storage by 99.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.