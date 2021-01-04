LikeCoin Trading Up 27.6% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $46,075.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00042022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00298488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.45 or 0.02047628 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,626,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,074,515 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

