Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.8% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,577,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,525,000 after acquiring an additional 131,134 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $10,394,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $1,801,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.93. 39,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,264. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $269.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.15 and a 200-day moving average of $241.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

