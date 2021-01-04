Liquidity Network (LQD) Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $97,060.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 148.2% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00029893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00126043 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00259648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00520170 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00278242 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050597 BTC.

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

