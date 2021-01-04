LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $24.97 on Friday. LMP Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 13.25.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in LMP Automotive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LMP Automotive by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in LMP Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

