Lobstex Price Up 7.6% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $35,813.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00281113 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00026148 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,019,400 coins and its circulating supply is 21,019,388 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

