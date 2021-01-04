Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.75

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.75 and last traded at $99.04, with a volume of 3015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.45.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,836. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after buying an additional 74,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Logitech International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after buying an additional 266,442 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after buying an additional 673,296 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Logitech International by 31.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 956,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after buying an additional 230,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Logitech International by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after buying an additional 338,446 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

