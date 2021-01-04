Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last week, Loki has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $26.91 million and $194,083.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,031.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $999.26 or 0.03220098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00479841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.00 or 0.01276093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.00430920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00188484 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,360,236 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

