Lunyr (LUN) Price Hits $0.0986 on Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $226,587.92 and approximately $7,074.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00340110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

LUN is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars.

