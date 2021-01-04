LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.26

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.26 and last traded at $89.29, with a volume of 1576770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.66.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,315,000 after buying an additional 268,502 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

