Maker (MKR) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Maker token can now be purchased for $672.25 or 0.02146022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, OKEx, DDEX and Gate.io. Maker has a market capitalization of $670.15 million and $96.12 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00042825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00321352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00032188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00023140 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 996,865 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, BitMart, OKEx, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, OasisDEX, DDEX, Switcheo Network, IDEX, HitBTC, GOPAX, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

