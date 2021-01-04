Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited’s (OTCMKTS:MLACU) Lock-Up Period To End on January 11th

Malacca Straits Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MLACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 11th. Malacca Straits Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MLACU stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

