Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.00

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 93379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOZ. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.85 target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 19.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$636.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.32.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$101,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,012,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,791,974.40. Insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,634 in the last ninety days.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

