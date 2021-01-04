Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will post $17.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 billion and the lowest is $14.28 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $31.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $68.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.02 billion to $76.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.54 billion to $95.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Shares of MPC opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $61.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

