MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

MarineMax stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,268. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $775.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,832 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MarineMax by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MarineMax by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

