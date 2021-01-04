MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Critical Comparison

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MarketAxess alerts:

87.5% of MarketAxess shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MarketAxess and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 0 8 3 0 2.27 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

MarketAxess presently has a consensus target price of $501.70, suggesting a potential downside of 12.07%. Given MarketAxess’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 42.73% 33.35% 26.26% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MarketAxess and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $511.35 million 42.36 $204.90 million $5.40 105.66 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wetouch Technology

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.