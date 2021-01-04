Matryx Hits Market Cap of $491,223.77 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Matryx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, RightBTC and HitBTC. Matryx has a market capitalization of $491,223.77 and $48,948.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matryx has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00042404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00301779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.83 or 0.02056075 BTC.

About Matryx

Matryx is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai

Matryx Token Trading

Matryx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

