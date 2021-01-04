Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

MEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE:MEC opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.19 million, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.55. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 16.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth $186,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

