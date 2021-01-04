MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $275,188.95 and $45,575.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00126221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00260015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00523968 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00280075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00050506 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

