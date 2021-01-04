Memetic / PepeCoin One Day Volume Reaches $385.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $217,057.54 and approximately $385.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023983 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00281514 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00039448 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.91 or 0.01259318 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001350 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

