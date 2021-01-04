Metal (MTL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.14 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $24.65 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.99 or 0.00344448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00034613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

