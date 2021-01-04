Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops One Day Volume of $235,117.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000925 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $670,230.59 and approximately $235,117.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00180029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00536967 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00282884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00050395 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

