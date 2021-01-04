Michael Timothy Sheehan Buys 9,600 Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Senior Officer Michael Timothy Sheehan purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,405.

Shares of SOT.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.13. 76,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,239. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$5.94. The company has a market cap of C$279.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.06.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

