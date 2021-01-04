Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,668,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

