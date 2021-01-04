MicroStrategy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,299 call options on the company. This is an increase of 180% compared to the average daily volume of 1,178 call options.

MSTR traded up $42.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $431.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,584.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.65. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $399.98.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

