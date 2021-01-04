MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $767,778.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $137.02 million and $767,778.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $12.82 or 0.00039109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00276878 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.96 or 0.01274983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001711 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,687,172 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

