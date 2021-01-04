Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MIME. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 236.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,986.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $1,460,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,104,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,179 shares of company stock worth $12,693,087. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,494,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after purchasing an additional 842,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mimecast by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,622 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

