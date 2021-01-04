MINDOL Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Billion (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One MINDOL token can now be bought for approximately $7.92 or 0.00023864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $1.43 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00280200 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00039221 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.88 or 0.01258948 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001603 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

