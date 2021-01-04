MOAC (MOAC) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One MOAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $5.60 and $24.68. During the last seven days, MOAC has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. MOAC has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $1.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About MOAC

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io . MOAC’s official website is moac.io

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

