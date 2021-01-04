Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.47 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $9.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

NYSE TAP opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.