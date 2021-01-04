Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Receives $53.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 103,905 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth $3,312,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 506.6% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 48,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,053,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $61.87.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

