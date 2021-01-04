Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.02

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.02 and last traded at $92.30, with a volume of 2349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.48.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $679,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

