Moody’s’ (MCO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.69.

Shares of MCO opened at $290.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.72. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

