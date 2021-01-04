Morgan Stanley Acquires 45,905 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

