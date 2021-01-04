Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,977 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 141,306 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.85, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $28,916.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock worth $338,879 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

