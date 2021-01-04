Morgan Stanley Buys 1,101 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Independence Realty Trust worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT opened at $13.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

