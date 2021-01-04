Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Black Hills worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904,794 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

NYSE:BKH opened at $61.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

