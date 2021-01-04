Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,423 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Primoris Services worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,701,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,763,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 465,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,900.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PRIM opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $29.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

