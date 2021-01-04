Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,114,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

