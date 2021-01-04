Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK) by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of The AZEK worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of AZEK opened at $38.45 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

