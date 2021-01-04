Morgan Stanley Sells 34,675 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of TTM Technologies worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.79. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

