Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives $2.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.80. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.