MVL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. MVL has a total market capitalization of $29.43 million and $2.32 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MVL has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One MVL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Cashierest, Cryptology and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00042821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00299581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.98 or 0.02053102 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,631,888,857 tokens. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cashierest, CoinBene, IDEX, IDCM and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.