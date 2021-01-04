Mysterium (MYST) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $11,966.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00042825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00321352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00032188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00023140 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars.

