Namecoin Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Namecoin has a total market cap of $7.62 million and $44,727.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,250.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.87 or 0.01301855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00047420 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00223227 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

