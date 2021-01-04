National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised National Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson lowered National Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

National Bank stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. National Bank has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $157,649.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 153,547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

