Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $4.20. Navios Maritime Containers shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 139 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.73.
Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Navios Maritime Containers had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter.
About Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI)
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
