Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $4.20. Navios Maritime Containers shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 139 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Navios Maritime Containers alerts:

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Navios Maritime Containers had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Containers stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.23% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.