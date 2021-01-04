NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBTB. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.65. 12,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.73. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.