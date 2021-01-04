New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.00

Shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$36.00 and last traded at C$36.00, with a volume of 1626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCI shares. Cormark increased their target price on New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$610.58 million and a P/E ratio of 90.45.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$86.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Look Vision Group Inc. will post 1.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

