New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.94 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

